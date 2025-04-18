'Board our boat and bring her to life:' commissioning the USS Iowa

The USS Iowa was commissioned at the Naval Submarine Base New London in Connecticut earlier this month. On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer brings us to Connecticut, where he experienced the commissioning first-hand. We'll hear from Christie Vilsack, the sponsor of the USS Iowa, and from Commander Gregory Coy.

Then, crew members on the USS Iowa share their experiences. We also hear highlights from the commissioning ceremony, including speeches from Gov. Kim Reynolds, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan.

Guests:

