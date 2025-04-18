'Board our boat and bring her to life:' commissioning the USS Iowa
The USS Iowa is the first Virginia Class submarine built with accommodations for female crew members.
The USS Iowa was commissioned at the Naval Submarine Base New London in Connecticut earlier this month. On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer brings us to Connecticut, where he experienced the commissioning first-hand. We'll hear from Christie Vilsack, the sponsor of the USS Iowa, and from Commander Gregory Coy.
Then, crew members on the USS Iowa share their experiences. We also hear highlights from the commissioning ceremony, including speeches from Gov. Kim Reynolds, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan.
Guests:
- Christie Vilsack, sponsor, USS Iowa
- Commander Gregory Coy, commanding officer, USS IOWA
- Lt. Audrey Femrite, assistant weapons officer
- Jason Stevens, reactor control-man