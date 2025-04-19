© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A Harvard law professor on the university's fight with Trump

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrBrianna Bohling-Hall
Published April 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A week ago, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she won’t seek reelection. On this episode of River to River, Iowa Capital Dispatch’s editor-in-chief Kathie Obradovich shares who may run in her place. Then IPR’s Eastern Iowa reporter James Kelley discusses Sen. Chuck Grassley’s most recent town hall, and University of Iowa international students who had their visas revoked.

Richard Lazarus of Harvard University discusses the current feud between Harvard and the Trump administration, followed by IPR’s Charity Nebbe on the third season of Unsettled, which focuses on gender gaps in education, health and safety. And Studio One’s Cece Mitchell grooves us into the weekend with new music by The Marias and Good Neighbours.

Guests

  • Kathie Obradovich, editor-in-chief, Iowa Capital Dispatch  
  • James Kelley, Eastern Iowa reporter, IPR  
  • Richard Lazarus, Charles Stebbins Fairchild Professor of Law, Harvard University  
  • Charity Nebbe, Talk of Iowa host, IPR  
  • Andrew Ansorge, meteorologist, National Weather Service  
  • Cece Mitchell, music producer, IPR Studio One  
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Brianna Bohling-Hall
