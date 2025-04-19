A Harvard law professor on the university's fight with Trump

A week ago, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she won’t seek reelection. On this episode of River to River, Iowa Capital Dispatch’s editor-in-chief Kathie Obradovich shares who may run in her place. Then IPR’s Eastern Iowa reporter James Kelley discusses Sen. Chuck Grassley’s most recent town hall, and University of Iowa international students who had their visas revoked.

Richard Lazarus of Harvard University discusses the current feud between Harvard and the Trump administration, followed by IPR’s Charity Nebbe on the third season of Unsettled, which focuses on gender gaps in education, health and safety. And Studio One’s Cece Mitchell grooves us into the weekend with new music by The Marias and Good Neighbours.

Guests

