River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The possible successors to Gov. Kim Reynolds

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published April 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Sen. Chuck Grassley held another raucous town hall this week as constituents expressed anger at several Trump Administration actions. Grassley continues to hold town halls despite GOP leaders advising members of Congress not to after a string of heated Republican-held town halls across the country.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, political scientists Joanthan Hassid and Chris Larimer talk about the fiery town hall, Gov. Kim Reynolds' decision not to run in 2026 and the ongoing trade war with China.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor in political science, Iowa State University
  • Chris Larimer, political science professor, University of Northern Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
