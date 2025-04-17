The possible successors to Gov. Kim Reynolds

Sen. Chuck Grassley held another raucous town hall this week as constituents expressed anger at several Trump Administration actions. Grassley continues to hold town halls despite GOP leaders advising members of Congress not to after a string of heated Republican-held town halls across the country.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, political scientists Joanthan Hassid and Chris Larimer talk about the fiery town hall, Gov. Kim Reynolds' decision not to run in 2026 and the ongoing trade war with China.

Guests:

