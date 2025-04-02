Natural-cause deaths have increased more in rural areas, especially among women

This is a shift from 25 years ago when natural-cause mortality rates in urban and rural areas were similar for this age group.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer explores what's contributing to this gap, starting with a conversation with Dr. Bruce Scott, president of the American Medical Association.

Whitney Zahnd of the University of Iowa College of Public Health gives key findings of the report, including that women's mortality rates have increased more than men's in rural areas.

Then, Ben talks with Joy Padget and Garen Carpenter of Van Buren County. The southeast Iowa county and the city of Manchester in northeast Iowa have both been selected as part of a pilot program through the Iowa Rural Vitality Coalition to improve the health and vitality of rural communities.

Guests:



Dr. Bruce Scott , MD, president of the American Medical Association

Whitney Zahnd , assistant professor, UI College of Public Health and president, Iowa Rural Health Association

Garen Carpenter , chief executive officer, Van Buren County Hospital

Joy Padget, president, Engage Keosauqua

This episode was originally produced Aug. 6, 2024.