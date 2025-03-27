Political scientists dissect Sen. Grassley's raucous town hall
Over 100 people crammed into a Franklin County courtroom for a town hall hosted by Sen. Chuck Grassley last week to voice their concerns about cuts to the federal government.
On this Politics Day episode, political scientists Megan Goldberg and Wayne Moyer weigh in on the discord between Congress members and constituents across the country and in Iowa amid cuts to federal agencies by the Trump Administration.
They also discuss executive orders signed by President Donald Trump in the last week to dismantle the department of education and give proof of citizenship in elections, and the latest developments for Gaza and Ukraine.
Guests:
- Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
- Wayne Moyer, professor of political science and Rosenfield professor, Grinnell College