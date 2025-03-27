© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Political scientists dissect Sen. Grassley's raucous town hall

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published March 27, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Over 100 people crammed into a Franklin County courtroom for a town hall hosted by Sen. Chuck Grassley last week to voice their concerns about cuts to the federal government.

On this Politics Day episode, political scientists Megan Goldberg and Wayne Moyer weigh in on the discord between Congress members and constituents across the country and in Iowa amid cuts to federal agencies by the Trump Administration.

They also discuss executive orders signed by President Donald Trump in the last week to dismantle the department of education and give proof of citizenship in elections, and the latest developments for Gaza and Ukraine.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
  • Wayne Moyer, professor of political science and Rosenfield professor, Grinnell College
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
