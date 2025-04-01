© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Bills target DEI programs and intellectual diversity

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published April 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Intellectual diversity in higher education and DEI are hot topics in our country and our state. On this River to River, we look at proposals in the Iowa legislature to ban DEI programs and create a Center for Intellectual Freedom.

First, host Ben Kieffer speaks with a professor who is concerned about intellectual diversity in higher education and believes the Center for Intellectual Freedom will address this issue. Then, a civil rights attorney talks about the positive impacts he's seen from DEI and the negative effects that may come from banning these programs. Finally, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle share their differing views on the measures.

Guests:

  • Luciano de Castro, Henry B Tippie Research Fellow and professor of economics, University of Iowa Tippie College of Business
  • Henry Hamilton, civil rights activist and attorney, former president of the Iowa Bar Association
  • Rep. Ross Wilburn, D-Ames, former mayor of Iowa City
  • Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison
  • Rep. Taylor Collins, R-Mediapolis
  • Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville
