While illegal, marks of segregation remain

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published March 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Covenants in Iowa and across the country restricted Black Iowans from purchasing homes in response to the Great Migration. Iowa researchers are mapping where these covenants were put in place.

University of Iowa historians Colin Gordon and Ashley Howard are helping visualize the mark of segregation in Iowa by mapping places where racially-restrictive covenants were put in place and finding stories of resilient Black communities. These covenants, though nullified, remain in deeds to this day. They join River to River host Ben Kieffer to talk about this project, along with a student, Isabella Thomas, who worked on the project.

Guests:

  • Colin Gordon, professor of history, University of Iowa
  • Ashley Howard, assistant professor of history and African American studies, University of Iowa
  • Isabella Thomas, senior in history, University of Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
