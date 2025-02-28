Wartime service helped influence civil rights advancements for Black Iowans

William S. Morris is a third-generation lawyer from Des Moines whose father and grandfather fought in both world wars. His grandfather James B. Morris, Sr. was one of the first African American officers during World War I through the Colored Officers Training Program at Fort Des Moines, and William helped found the Fort Des Moines Museum and Education Center with his brother Robert Morris, who's since deceased.

William expanded his previous research of Black Iowans who have served in the armed forces and have gone on to other achievements into a recently published book, In Defense of the Nation: Black Iowans at War. Host Ben Kieffer talks to William, and one of the Iowans featured in the book, Vincent Lewis. Lewis was drafted by the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and in civilian life he spent about 40 years working in the Des Moines Public School District, lastly as principal of North High School.

Guests:

