River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Bills in the Statehouse would open libraries up to lawsuits, opponents say

By Ben Kieffer,
Katarina SostaricSamantha McIntosh
Published March 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa's public libraries would not receive state assistance if they are members of state or national advocacy organizations under a bill active in the Statehouse.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law last week that removes gender identity as a protected class under the Iowa Civil Rights Act, which prevents discrimination in housing, employment and other areas. Drake University law professor Mark Kende says there are some federal laws that protect transgender people, but the Trump administration may render those laws ineffective.

Also on this Legislative Monday, there are three bills in the statehouse that impact the content and funding of public libraries in the state. Iowan and president-elect of the American Library Association Sam Helmick comments on the proposals, and host Ben Kieffer and IPR State Government reporter Katarina Sostaric talk with two lawmakers about these proposals.

Guests:

  • Mark Kende, law professor, director, Drake Constitutional Law Center, Drake University
  • Sam Helmick, president-elect, American Library Association, and community and access services coordinator, Iowa City Public Library
  • Rep. Helena Hayes, R-New Sharon, filed HF 284 and HF 558, floor manager for HF 521
  • Rep. Heather Matson, D-Ankeny, ranking member, House Education Committee
2025 Legislative SessionLGBTQlibraryIowa LegislatureDiscrimination
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter, with expertise in state government and agencies, state officials and how public policy affects Iowans' lives.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio.
