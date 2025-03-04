Bills in the Statehouse would open libraries up to lawsuits, opponents say

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law last week that removes gender identity as a protected class under the Iowa Civil Rights Act, which prevents discrimination in housing, employment and other areas. Drake University law professor Mark Kende says there are some federal laws that protect transgender people, but the Trump administration may render those laws ineffective.

Also on this Legislative Monday, there are three bills in the statehouse that impact the content and funding of public libraries in the state. Iowan and president-elect of the American Library Association Sam Helmick comments on the proposals, and host Ben Kieffer and IPR State Government reporter Katarina Sostaric talk with two lawmakers about these proposals.

Guests:

