© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The latest science and policy on cannabis use

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published November 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Nebraska-based reporter Arthur Jones discusses the state's successful attempt at legalizing medical marijuana, though its legality depends on the outcome of ongoing legal challenges.

Then, Dr. Kevin Hill shares the latest research on cannabis use and its effects for medical treatment.

Guests:

  • Arthur Jones, multimedia reporter and producer, Nebraska Public Media News
  • Dr. Kevin Hill, director of addiction psychiatry and associate professor of psychiatry, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
Tags
River to River marijuanamedical marijuanaPhysical HealthMental Health
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content