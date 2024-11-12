The latest science and policy on cannabis use
Nebraska-based reporter Arthur Jones discusses the state's successful attempt at legalizing medical marijuana, though its legality depends on the outcome of ongoing legal challenges.
Then, Dr. Kevin Hill shares the latest research on cannabis use and its effects for medical treatment.
Guests:
- Arthur Jones, multimedia reporter and producer, Nebraska Public Media News
- Dr. Kevin Hill, director of addiction psychiatry and associate professor of psychiatry, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School