Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa's 2024 election results were resoundingly red

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published November 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A Republican majority was prevalent nationally and here in Iowa.

A resounding Republican win here in Iowa and nationally, what a second Trump Administration may mean for the future, where Democrats go from here, and plenty more, including questions from the audience.

Ben Kieffer hosts another Pints and Politics edition of River to River with executive editor of The Gazette Zack Kurcharski. The two are joined by a panel of Gazette journalists, Todd Dorman, Althea Cole, and Tom Barton

Guests:

  • Zack Kucharski, executive editor, The Gazette
  • Todd Dorman, opinion page editor, columnist, The Gazette
  • Althea Cole, content editor, columnist, The Gazette
  • Tom Barton, deputy bureau chief, The Gazette
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa.
Madeleine Willis
