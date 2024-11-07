© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Digging into the election results

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published November 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Though votes remained uncounted, early results made clear former President Donald Trump will achieve a decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. Across the board, Republicans had a successful night, gaining control of the Senate and having a shot at a trifecta.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by University of Northern Iowa political scientists Donna Hoffman and Christ Larimer to digest the early results.

Guests:

  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Donna Hoffman, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
