Digging into the election results

Though votes remained uncounted, early results made clear former President Donald Trump will achieve a decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. Across the board, Republicans had a successful night, gaining control of the Senate and having a shot at a trifecta.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by University of Northern Iowa political scientists Donna Hoffman and Christ Larimer to digest the early results.

Guests:

