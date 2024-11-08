© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Outcomes from Iowa's Statehouse election

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle Gehr
Published November 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa's first transgender state lawmaker was elected Tuesday night.

Days after the general election, IPR's statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric shares how Republicans grew their majority in the state house and senate chambers, and which races are still being counted.

Then we hear from Aime Wichtendahl, who's the first openly transgender Iowan to be elected to the Legislature. She will represent House District 80, which includes parts of Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha, Robins and Marion.

Political scientist Rachel Caufield gives her analysis on the outcomes of Iowa's congressional races, and we talk with former IPR talk show producer Rick Brewer about what it's been like to lead a newsroom this election in the swing state of Michigan.

We also listen back to a conversation earlier this week with presidential historian Tim Walch on the history of concession speeches.

Guests:
Katarina Sostaric, IPR state government reporter
Aime Wichtendahl, state representative elect, Hiawatha City Council member
Rachel Caufield, co-chair and professor of political science, Drake University
Rick Brewer, news director, WCMU Public Media
Tim Walch, director emeritus, Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum

A portion of this episode was originally produced 11-2-2024

2024 Election
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Samantha McIntosh
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Danielle Gehr
