Outcomes from Iowa's Statehouse election

Days after the general election, IPR's statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric shares how Republicans grew their majority in the state house and senate chambers, and which races are still being counted.

Then we hear from Aime Wichtendahl, who's the first openly transgender Iowan to be elected to the Legislature. She will represent House District 80, which includes parts of Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha, Robins and Marion.

Political scientist Rachel Caufield gives her analysis on the outcomes of Iowa's congressional races, and we talk with former IPR talk show producer Rick Brewer about what it's been like to lead a newsroom this election in the swing state of Michigan.

We also listen back to a conversation earlier this week with presidential historian Tim Walch on the history of concession speeches.

Guests:

Katarina Sostaric, IPR state government reporter

Aime Wichtendahl, state representative elect, Hiawatha City Council member

Rachel Caufield, co-chair and professor of political science, Drake University

Rick Brewer, news director, WCMU Public Media

Tim Walch, director emeritus, Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum

A portion of this episode was originally produced 11-2-2024