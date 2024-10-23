© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The role of health care in the election

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 23, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Health care is a top concern for many voters. Pete Damiano and Kanika Arora of the University of Iowa discuss how the two major parties differ on health care issues.

But first, the founder of Black Iowa News, Dana James, discusses the publication’s Black Iowa Voter Guide.

Guests:

  • Dana James, founder of Black Iowa News
  • Pete Damiano, Bernstein Endowed Professor, University of Iowa College of Dentistry
  • Kanika Arora, associate professor in the Department of Health Management and Policy at the University of Iowa
