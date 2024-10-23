The role of health care in the election
Health care is a top concern for many voters. Pete Damiano and Kanika Arora of the University of Iowa discuss how the two major parties differ on health care issues.
But first, the founder of Black Iowa News, Dana James, discusses the publication’s Black Iowa Voter Guide.
Guests:
- Dana James, founder of Black Iowa News
- Pete Damiano, Bernstein Endowed Professor, University of Iowa College of Dentistry
- Kanika Arora, associate professor in the Department of Health Management and Policy at the University of Iowa