Zach Nunn and Lanon Baccam cover abortion, rural health care in 3rd District debate

The candidates in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District faced off in a debate hosted by KCCI-TV Tuesday night. On the auditorium stage at Northwest High School in Waukee, Republican Rep. Zach Nunn and Democratic challenger Lanon Baccam discussed abortion, rural health care challenges and securing the southern border.

Nunn, from Bondurant, is running for his second term in the district that includes Des Moines and much of the southwestern part of the state. In 2022, he beat incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne in one of the closest races in the country, outpacing her by less than a percentage point, or a little over 2,000 votes. Baccam, a former USDA official from Des Moines, is running for the first time.

The 3rd District is considered one of the most competitive House races in the country. The Cook Political Report recently moved the race from "lean Republican" to "Republican toss up" less than a week ago.

According to The New York Times , if Republicans win 12 of the 26 seats currently labeled as "toss up" and all of the seats ranked "likely" or "lean Republican," they can maintain control in the House.

Abortion rights

Abortion is a key issue in this year’s race, and it was one of the first topics the candidates were pressed on by moderators Jodi Long and Amanda Rooker.

Baccam said he supports codifying abortion access at the standard set by Roe v. Wade and would pass a version of the Women’s Health Protection Act if elected. The bill , first introduced in Congress in 2021, would prevent the government from restricting access to abortion services and limit the types of restrictions the government can place on abortion providers.

He also accused his opponent of supporting a federal abortion ban, and called Iowa’s abortion law “Zach Nunn’s abortion ban.”

“He laid the groundwork for this when he was in the state Legislature, and what we have today is exactly what he wanted,” Baccam said. “Abortion is now banned before most women even know they're pregnant. This is extreme.”

Nunn has denied supporting a federal abortion ban and has voted for exceptions, including a 2018 state law that mirrors the one that took effect this year banning abortions when a “fetal heartbeat” is detected, which can be as early as six weeks of pregnancy. The law makes exceptions for cases of rape, incest, medical emergencies and fetal abnormalities.

If a guy can go to a gas station and get birth control, a woman should be able to go to the pharmacy and get the same. Republican Rep. Zach Nunn

“Let me be crystal clear where I stand and have stood,” Nunn said. “I am pro-life. I have voted for exceptions for rape, incest and certainly for the health of the mother. I believe strongly that we should not have a federal abortion ban and take that away from Iowans.”

In response to whether Congress should pass national protections for in vitro fertilization (IVF) and fertility treatments, Nunn pointed to a bill he cosponsored in June aimed at expanding private insurance coverage for fertility treatments.

In February, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled IVF embryos have personhood , meaning physicians and families could be held liable for damaged or discarded embryos. The Iowa Legislature introduced a bill in March that would add additional protections to "an unborn person.” That bill was blocked by Senate Republicans because of “unintended consequences” it could have for IVF.

Nunn also said he supports protecting access to birth control.

"If a guy can go to a gas station and get birth control, a woman should be able to go to the pharmacy and get the same,” Nunn said.

Isabella Luu / Iowa Public Radio Rep. Zach Nunn (right) and Democratic challenger Lanon Baccam debated at Northwest High School in Waukee.

Baccam later criticized Iowa’s abortion law, saying it could exacerbate the lack of access to maternal health care, particularly in rural areas.

With this abortion ban in the state, we are telling them that you are not welcome here. Democrat Lanon Baccam

“We also have to make sure that Iowa is a welcoming place for our physicians,” Baccam said. “With this abortion ban in the state, we are telling them that you are not welcome here, that you may be in a very challenging situation if you're trying to provide health care for your patient.”

A 2023 report from the March of the Dimes found ten out of the 21 3rd District counties are maternal health care deserts. Last year, nearly 43% of births in the 3rd District were reimbursed through Medicaid.

Health care and Social Security

Baccam opened the debate citing his support for Social Security and Medicare. He also said Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, are key for ensuring affordable health care in rural areas.

Nunn refuted Baccam’s claims that Nunn would support cuts to the programs.

“Absolutely false,” Nunn said. “We've come out time and time again — we are 100% in support of both Social Security and Medicare. It's something that Iowans have paid into. They have earned it, and it's a right that they deserve.”

Both candidates emphasized the need to increase the number of medical professionals in rural areas. Nunn said he supports a loan forgiveness program for rural doctors. Baccam said utilizing programs like Conrad 30 , which offers incentives to foreign doctors to work in underserved areas, could help alleviate shortages.

Immigration and fentanyl

The candidates also agreed increased security is needed at the nation’s southern border. In 2022, illegal border crossings at the U.S. - Mexico border reached an all time high of 2.2 million .

Baccam accused Nunn of not advancing a bipartisan border security package, which could restrict immigration at the border if it’s overwhelmed. A border security package bill was introduced in the Senate in May 2024, but was shot down by Senate Republicans who said the bill was “designed to fail” and unlikely to pass the House.

Turning to Baccam, Nunn asked him if he would join him on tougher immigration policies.

“Will you stand up to your boss, Biden?” Nunn asked. “He can sign right now ‘Remain in Mexico,’ he can sign a bill to make sure ‘catch and release’ is ended, and he can build the border wall. It would help everyone today. Will you commit to that? With me?”

In response to a question about how he would reduce the flow of fentanyl to the state, Nunn advocated reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” policy, where migrants would be required to stay in Mexico until their immigration court date and ending “catch and release” policies, which allow migrants to be apprehended and released before their court proceedings. He also advocated for medications like Narcan, which can reverse opioid overdoses.

Baccam proposed increased smart technology at the border that can identify drugs.

At the end of the hour-long debate, Nunn and Baccam shook hands before leaving the stage. Tuesday was the only public debate scheduled for the candidates during this year’s election cycle.