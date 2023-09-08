© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Understanding the historic plan for Medicare drug price negotiations

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published September 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Biden Administration announced that ten prescription drugs have been selected for Medicare price negotiations for the first time. The power to negotiate the prices comes from the Inflation Reduction Act, passed last year.

Pharmaceutical companies have launched lawsuits, saying the move is unconstitutional. Denise Hill of Drake University joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss the legal challenges from drug makers.

Then Julie Urmie of the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy talks about how changes will affect prescription drug pricing and who will benefit. And the state director of AARP Brad Anderson explains how the move will affect Iowans.

Guests:

  • Denise Hill, associate professor of Practice in Public Administration, Drake University
  • Julie Urmie, associate professor and graduate program director with Division of Health Services Research, University of Iowa College of Pharmacy
  • Brad Anderson, AARP Iowa state director
Tags
River to River prescriptionsdrugshealth insurance
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content