Understanding the historic plan for Medicare drug price negotiations

The Biden Administration announced that ten prescription drugs have been selected for Medicare price negotiations for the first time. The power to negotiate the prices comes from the Inflation Reduction Act, passed last year.

Pharmaceutical companies have launched lawsuits, saying the move is unconstitutional. Denise Hill of Drake University joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss the legal challenges from drug makers.

Then Julie Urmie of the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy talks about how changes will affect prescription drug pricing and who will benefit. And the state director of AARP Brad Anderson explains how the move will affect Iowans.

