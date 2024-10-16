© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa scientists share how individual actions can impact our climate and state of mind

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published October 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

What can individuals do to combat climate change? Three authors of the Iowa Climate Statement share how people can be part of the solution.

Individual actions to help solve the climate crisis is the focus of the 14th annual Iowa Climate Statement released last week.

The statement, signed by 184 climate scientists from 32 of Iowa's colleges and universities, describes anxiety felt by their students regarding climate change. The document states that by taking action and connecting with others, we can replace disillusionment with empowerment and affect change that ripples onto larger government and corporate bodies.

Three of the lead authors of this year's climate statement discuss how individuals and communities can step up to the challenge of climate change. One of their students, Griffin Boysen of Iowa State University, also joins the conversation to share how his generation is reacting to climate events.

Guests:

  • Peter Thorne, professor and co-director of the Environmental Health Sciences Research Center, University of Iowa
  • Emma Thornell-Stapleton, research assistant professor of internal medicine, UI Carver College of Medicine
  • Bill Gutowski, professor emeritus of meteorology, Iowa State University
  • Griffin Boysen, ISU senior and onboarding leader, UI Biomedical Sustainability Initiative
Tags
River to River climate changeUniversity of IowaIowa State UniversityEnvironmentRecycling & Trash
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content