Iowa scientists share how individual actions can impact our climate and state of mind

Individual actions to help solve the climate crisis is the focus of the 14th annual Iowa Climate Statement released last week.

The statement, signed by 184 climate scientists from 32 of Iowa's colleges and universities, describes anxiety felt by their students regarding climate change. The document states that by taking action and connecting with others, we can replace disillusionment with empowerment and affect change that ripples onto larger government and corporate bodies.

Three of the lead authors of this year's climate statement discuss how individuals and communities can step up to the challenge of climate change. One of their students, Griffin Boysen of Iowa State University, also joins the conversation to share how his generation is reacting to climate events.

Guests:

