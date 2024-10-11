© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Midwest pollercoaster highlights voters' concerns

By Ben Kieffer,
Katherine PerkinsCaitlin Troutman
Published October 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
A unique new survey from The Midwest Newsroom and Emerson College Polling Center asked registered voters in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska about measures on Nov. 5 ballots, as well as a variety of political, social and economic subjects.

The Midwest Newsroom’s Holly Edgell and Daniel join the program to share what registered voters in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa had to say about key issues.

Then IPR’s Grant Gerlock and Katarina Sostaric discuss whether these attitudes in Iowa line up with priorities of Iowa lawmakers and what we may expect in the next legislative session.

The Midwest Newsroom is an investigative and enterprise journalism collaboration that includes Iowa Public Radio, KCUR, Nebraska Public Media, St. Louis Public Radio and NPR.

Guests:

  • Holly Edgell, managing editor of the Midwest Newsroom
  • Daniel Wheaton, data journalist with the Midwest Newsroom
  • Grant Gerlock, IPR assistant news director
  • Katarina Sostaric, IPR state government reporter
Tags
River to River 2024 ElectionMidwest NewsroomVoting
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
