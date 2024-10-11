Midwest pollercoaster highlights voters' concerns

A unique new survey from The Midwest Newsroom and Emerson College Polling Center asked registered voters in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska about measures on Nov. 5 ballots, as well as a variety of political, social and economic subjects.

The Midwest Newsroom’s Holly Edgell and Daniel join the program to share what registered voters in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa had to say about key issues.

Then IPR’s Grant Gerlock and Katarina Sostaric discuss whether these attitudes in Iowa line up with priorities of Iowa lawmakers and what we may expect in the next legislative session.

The Midwest Newsroom is an investigative and enterprise journalism collaboration that includes Iowa Public Radio, KCUR, Nebraska Public Media, St. Louis Public Radio and NPR.

Guests:

