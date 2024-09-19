© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Kamala Harris shrinks the gap in presidential race

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published September 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
A new Iowa Poll shows former President Donald Trump's lead in the state has shrunk significantly now that Vice President Kamala Harris is at the top of the Democratic ticket.

On this week's Politics Day, political scientists Megan Goldberg and Jim McCormick discuss the latest election findings from the Iowa Poll, and how the latest apparent assassination attempt on former President Trump is fitting into the nation's current political landscape.

They also analyze the latest campaign ads from the Trump and Harris campaigns and Iowa's 1st Congressional District race, and discuss the pager attacks in Lebanon and developments in Ukraine.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
