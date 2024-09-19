Kamala Harris shrinks the gap in presidential race
A new Iowa Poll shows former President Donald Trump's lead in the state has shrunk significantly now that Vice President Kamala Harris is at the top of the Democratic ticket.
On this week's Politics Day, political scientists Megan Goldberg and Jim McCormick discuss the latest election findings from the Iowa Poll, and how the latest apparent assassination attempt on former President Trump is fitting into the nation's current political landscape.
They also analyze the latest campaign ads from the Trump and Harris campaigns and Iowa's 1st Congressional District race, and discuss the pager attacks in Lebanon and developments in Ukraine.
Guests:
- Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
- Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University