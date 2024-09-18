© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

DART executive remains hopeful for the regional transit's future

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published September 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Public transportation in Iowa urban areas is important for commuters, but faces funding challenges.

Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) CEO Amanda Wanke discusses the funding shortfall DART faces a funding shortfall in fiscal year 2027 as seven stakeholder cities threatened to pull out of the commission last week.

Then Rob Pfaff of Iowa State University weighs in on how DART's funding and network discussions resemble other regional authorities across the United States.

Darian Nagle-Gamm, director of transportation services in Iowa City, shares how Iowa City is trying to revolutionize transportation in its community with its fare-free pilot program.

Guests:

  • Amanda Wanke, chief executive officer, Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority
  • Rob Pfaff, assistant professor of community and regional planning, Iowa State University
  • Darian Nagle-Gamm, director of transportation services, City of Iowa City
Tags
River to River TransportationDes MoinesIowa CityEconomic Statuseconomic development
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content