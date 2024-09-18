DART executive remains hopeful for the regional transit's future

Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) CEO Amanda Wanke discusses the funding shortfall DART faces a funding shortfall in fiscal year 2027 as seven stakeholder cities threatened to pull out of the commission last week.

Then Rob Pfaff of Iowa State University weighs in on how DART's funding and network discussions resemble other regional authorities across the United States.

Darian Nagle-Gamm, director of transportation services in Iowa City, shares how Iowa City is trying to revolutionize transportation in its community with its fare-free pilot program.

Guests:

