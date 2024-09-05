© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River

The post-Labor Day sprint begins

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published September 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds must appoint a new lieutenant governor after Adam Gregg announced his resignation from the role for a private sector position. Political experts Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Chris Larimer of University of Northern Iowa weigh on this recent development, as well as how Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign leaned into union support over Labor Day weekend, next week's presidential debate and the crisis in Sudan amid Civil War.

Guests:

  • Wayne Moyer, professor of political science and policy studies, Grinnell College
  • Chris Larimer, political science professor, University of Northern Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
