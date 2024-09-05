The post-Labor Day sprint begins
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds must appoint a new lieutenant governor after Adam Gregg announced his resignation from the role for a private sector position. Political experts Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Chris Larimer of University of Northern Iowa weigh on this recent development, as well as how Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign leaned into union support over Labor Day weekend, next week's presidential debate and the crisis in Sudan amid Civil War.
Guests:
- Wayne Moyer, professor of political science and policy studies, Grinnell College
- Chris Larimer, political science professor, University of Northern Iowa