Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa City residency connects established writers from across the globe

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle Gehr
Published September 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Writers from 30 different countries are arriving in Iowa this week to take part in a 10-week residency.

The International Writing Program at the University of Iowa has hosted over 1,600 writers from more than 160 countries since 1967.

Christopher Merrill is entering his 25th year as director of the program. He looks back on its history and highlights the writers who are coming to Iowa City this fall.

Iowans can get to know these writers at a number of events happening this fall.

Then we listen back to an archived conversation with marine biologist Gregory Barord about a discovery of a new species of nautilus, or cephalopod mollusk, through the Des Moines Public Schools' central campus marine sciences program.

Guests:

  • Christopher Merrill, The International Writing Program
  • Gregory Barord, marine biologist, head of the Des Moines Public Schools’ marine biology program

A portion of this episode was originally produced 3-2-2023.

Tags
River to River International WritersInternational AffairsUniversity of IowaBiologyPreK-12 schools
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
