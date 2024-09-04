Iowa City residency connects established writers from across the globe

The International Writing Program at the University of Iowa has hosted over 1,600 writers from more than 160 countries since 1967.

Christopher Merrill is entering his 25th year as director of the program. He looks back on its history and highlights the writers who are coming to Iowa City this fall.

Iowans can get to know these writers at a number of events happening this fall.

Then we listen back to an archived conversation with marine biologist Gregory Barord about a discovery of a new species of nautilus, or cephalopod mollusk, through the Des Moines Public Schools' central campus marine sciences program.

Guests:



Christopher Merrill, The International Writing Program

The International Writing Program Gregory Barord, marine biologist, head of the Des Moines Public Schools’ marine biology program

A portion of this episode was originally produced 3-2-2023.