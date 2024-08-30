© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What's next for psychedelic-assisted therapy?

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published August 30, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Psychedelic drugs have become a very active area of medical research. Psychedelic-assisted therapy show promise in treating anxiety, chronic pain and PTSD.

Experts from the University of Iowa discuss the latest research on psychedelic-assisted therapy, and one man shares his experience with this therapy to treat depression.

Those interested in participating in the research mentioned on the program can fill out a screening questionnaire to see if they may qualify.

Guests:

  • Aaron Martin, Missouri man who has been treated with psychedelic-assisted therapy
  • Candida Maurer, licensed psychologist
  • Dr. Michael Flaum, MD, professor emeritus UIHC
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
