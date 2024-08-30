What's next for psychedelic-assisted therapy?
Psychedelic drugs have become a very active area of medical research. Psychedelic-assisted therapy show promise in treating anxiety, chronic pain and PTSD.
Experts from the University of Iowa discuss the latest research on psychedelic-assisted therapy, and one man shares his experience with this therapy to treat depression.
Those interested in participating in the research mentioned on the program can fill out a screening questionnaire to see if they may qualify.
Guests:
- Aaron Martin, Missouri man who has been treated with psychedelic-assisted therapy
- Candida Maurer, licensed psychologist
- Dr. Michael Flaum, MD, professor emeritus UIHC