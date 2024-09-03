Iowa Lt. Governor Adam Gregg resigns

Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg resigned Tuesday. A news release from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office said Gregg is “stepping down from his position to pursue a career opportunity that allows him to focus more on his family.”

Reynolds' announcement said the president of the Iowa Senate, Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, is next in the line of succession until Reynolds appoints a new lieutenant governor later this fall.

"It has been a great honor to serve alongside Gov. Reynolds for seven years,” Gregg said in a statement from the governor’s office. "I have enormous respect for her and her leadership, and she will always be one of the most important mentors in my life. I don’t have the words to express the profound gratitude I feel toward Gov. Reynolds.”

"However, as Scripture reminds us, for everything there is a season, and there is a time to every purpose under heaven,” Gregg’s statement continued. "I feel my time in public service must come to a close. This season of my life needs to be focused on my family. My kids are growing up too fast, and statewide elected offices force me to miss more of their lives than I can accept. While difficult, the decision to resign from this role allows me to honor my most important commitment — my family.”

The Iowa Bankers Association announced Gregg will be its new president and CEO beginning Oct. 1.

Reynolds named Gregg acting lieutenant governor when she became governor in 2017. They were elected to full terms in 2018 and 2022.

"Adam has been a tremendous partner and an important part of my team over the last seven years, and I greatly appreciate his service to Iowans,” Reynolds said in a statement Tuesday. "It comes as no surprise that he would choose to step down to prioritize his personal life. Adam is a devoted husband and father, and there is nothing more important to him than his family. Even as lieutenant governor, he has made time to coach his young son and daughter, be involved at their school and participate together in church activities. This most certainly is the right decision for Adam, and I wish him, Cari and their children only the best.”

State Auditor Rob Sand responded to Gregg's resignation.

"I want to thank Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg for his years of service to the people of Iowa," Sand said. "He was always capable of seeing past disagreements to focus on places to work together."

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said Gregg is "the epitome of what it means to be a leader."

"He is a leader for his family, a leader in his faith, and a leader for our state," Bird said. "I have nothing but admiration for the incredible work Adam has done to move our state forward and his decision to focus on his family at this time. I am grateful to have served Iowans alongside my friend Adam, and I have no doubt that he will continue to impact the lives of many in his future endeavors."

This story was updated to include new statements from state officials in response to Gregg's resignation.