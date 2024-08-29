Iowa's Libertarian candidates kicked off the ballot as absentee ballot requests begin
Iowa is among 16 Republican-led states trying to halt a program protecting undocumented spouses from deportation.
On this Politics Day edition of River to River, political analysts Jim McCormick and Kelly Winfrey discuss this legal case, and dissect the latest campaign advertisements from the Harris and Trump campaigns.
They also discuss the Republican officials' vote on Wednesday to remove all three Libertarian candidates for Congress from Iowa's ballot, citing a failure to follow state laws concerning the process for nominating political candidates.
Guests:
- Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
- Kelly Winfrey, associate professor of communication and women's and gender studies director, Iowa State University