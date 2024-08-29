© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Iowa's Libertarian candidates kicked off the ballot as absentee ballot requests begin

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published August 29, 2024 at 4:59 PM CDT
Iowa is among 16 Republican-led states trying to halt a program protecting undocumented spouses from deportation.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, political analysts Jim McCormick and Kelly Winfrey discuss this legal case, and dissect the latest campaign advertisements from the Harris and Trump campaigns.

They also discuss the Republican officials' vote on Wednesday to remove all three Libertarian candidates for Congress from Iowa's ballot, citing a failure to follow state laws concerning the process for nominating political candidates.

Guests:

  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
  • Kelly Winfrey, associate professor of communication and women's and gender studies director, Iowa State University
2024 Election
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
