River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

New business for buying and selling homes

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr, Madeleine Willis
Published August 23, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

New rules are in store for realtors across the country.

Fundamental changes have recently been made in the business model for real estate. Realtors are now required to have a compensation agreement with buyers before proceeding with service. We'll talk new real estate rules that went into effect July,1 with retail and real estate reporter Phillip Joens of the Des Moines Register. Representatives of the Iowa Association of Realtors Greta Haas and Shaner Magalhães also join the program.

Later in the hour, University of Iowa associate professor of management and entrepreneurship Michele Williams explains why some companies are creating a "chief belonging officer."

A portion of this episode was originally produced August 22, 2023.

Guests:

  Philip Joens, retail and real estate reporter, Des Moines Register
  Greta Haas, government affairs director, Iowa Association of Realtors
  Shaner Magalhães, president, Iowa Association of Realtors
  Michele Williams, associate professor of management and entrepreneurship, Henry D. Tippy Research Faculty Fellow of entrepreneurship
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor's degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
