New business for buying and selling homes

Fundamental changes have recently been made in the business model for real estate. Realtors are now required to have a compensation agreement with buyers before proceeding with service. We'll talk new real estate rules that went into effect July,1 with retail and real estate reporter Phillip Joens of the Des Moines Register. Representatives of the Iowa Association of Realtors Greta Haas and Shaner Magalhães also join the program.

Later in the hour, University of Iowa associate professor of management and entrepreneurship Michele Williams explains why some companies are creating a "chief belonging officer."

A portion of this episode was originally produced August 22, 2023.

Guests:

