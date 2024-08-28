More people are accessing medication abortion across state lines
Iowa’s new abortion ban law has been in effect for about a month, and medication abortions are expected to increase here as they have in other states. Experts and advocates discuss various perspectives on medication abortions afforded to women in Iowa through out-of-state telehealth providers.
- Angie Jean Marie, Plan C co-director
- Maggie DeWitte, executive director of Pulse Life Advocates
- Dr. Kaaren Olesen, OBGYN with Broadlawns Medical Center
- Sally Frank, Drake University law professor
- Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of Political Science, Cornell College