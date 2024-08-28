© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

More people are accessing medication abortion across state lines

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published August 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa’s new abortion ban law has been in effect for about a month, and medication abortions are expected to increase here as they have in other states. Experts and advocates discuss various perspectives on medication abortions afforded to women in Iowa through out-of-state telehealth providers.

  • Angie Jean Marie, Plan C co-director
  • Maggie DeWitte, executive director of Pulse Life Advocates
  • Dr. Kaaren Olesen, OBGYN with Broadlawns Medical Center
  • Sally Frank, Drake University law professor
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of Political Science, Cornell College
Abortion2024 Electionmaternal health
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
