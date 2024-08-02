President Biden's proposed sweeping SCOTUS reforms
President Biden has announced support for policy changes to the U.S. Supreme Court, but is there a political path to making them a reality?
President Biden is calling on Congress to set term limits for Supreme Court justices. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by an expert in the courts system, University of Northern Iowa political science professor Scott Peters. Peters discusses how these proposed changes fit into the history of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Later in the hour, two researchers from Iowa State University, Mark Mba-Wright and Lisa Schulte Moore discuss their possible development of grass-powered energy.
Guests:
- Scott Peters, department head and professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
- Mark Mba-Wright, associate professor of mechanical engineering, Iowa State University
- Lisa Schulte Moore, professor of natural resource ecology and management, Iowa State University