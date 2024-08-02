President Biden's proposed sweeping SCOTUS reforms

President Biden is calling on Congress to set term limits for Supreme Court justices. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by an expert in the courts system, University of Northern Iowa political science professor Scott Peters. Peters discusses how these proposed changes fit into the history of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Later in the hour, two researchers from Iowa State University, Mark Mba-Wright and Lisa Schulte Moore discuss their possible development of grass-powered energy.

Guests:

