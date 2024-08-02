© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

President Biden's proposed sweeping SCOTUS reforms

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published August 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

President Biden has announced support for policy changes to the U.S. Supreme Court, but is there a political path to making them a reality?

President Biden is calling on Congress to set term limits for Supreme Court justices. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by an expert in the courts system, University of Northern Iowa political science professor Scott Peters. Peters discusses how these proposed changes fit into the history of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Later in the hour, two researchers from Iowa State University, Mark Mba-Wright and Lisa Schulte Moore discuss their possible development of grass-powered energy.

Guests:

  • Scott Peters, department head and professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Mark Mba-Wright, associate professor of mechanical engineering, Iowa State University
  • Lisa Schulte Moore, professor of natural resource ecology and management, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Joe BidenU.S. Supreme CourtIowa State UniversityEnergy
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content