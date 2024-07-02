Dissecting the most recent SCOTUS rulings

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled former President Donald Trump is partially shielded from prosecution, meaning charges he attempted to overturn the 2020 election will likely not be heard before the November election.

River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by University of Iowa legal scholars Cristina Tilley and Todd Pettys to unpack this ruling and other major decisions from the 2024 session. They also dissect a recent Iowa Supreme Court decision to clear the way for a six-week abortion ban to take effect.

Guests:

