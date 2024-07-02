© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Dissecting the most recent SCOTUS rulings

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published July 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
For the first time in four years, the U.S. Supreme Court session has carried over into July. On this River to River, legal experts dive into some of the most high-profile rulings.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled former President Donald Trump is partially shielded from prosecution, meaning charges he attempted to overturn the 2020 election will likely not be heard before the November election.

River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by University of Iowa legal scholars Cristina Tilley and Todd Pettys to unpack this ruling and other major decisions from the 2024 session. They also dissect a recent Iowa Supreme Court decision to clear the way for a six-week abortion ban to take effect.

Guests:

  • Cristina Tilley, professor of law, Claire Ferguson-Carlson Faculty Fellow in law, University of Iowa College of Law
  • Todd Pettys, H.Blair and Joan V. White Chair in Civil Litigation, University of Iowa College of Law
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
