Dissecting the most recent SCOTUS rulings
For the first time in four years, the U.S. Supreme Court session has carried over into July. On this River to River, legal experts dive into some of the most high-profile rulings.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled former President Donald Trump is partially shielded from prosecution, meaning charges he attempted to overturn the 2020 election will likely not be heard before the November election.
River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by University of Iowa legal scholars Cristina Tilley and Todd Pettys to unpack this ruling and other major decisions from the 2024 session. They also dissect a recent Iowa Supreme Court decision to clear the way for a six-week abortion ban to take effect.
Guests:
- Cristina Tilley, professor of law, Claire Ferguson-Carlson Faculty Fellow in law, University of Iowa College of Law
- Todd Pettys, H.Blair and Joan V. White Chair in Civil Litigation, University of Iowa College of Law