Wolf Alice: 'The Clearing' review — confident and fully in bloom

English band Wolf Alice has returned with its fourth record The Clearing. It's arguably the strongest outing yet from the band, and is filled to the brim with pop rock greatness and a flawless sense of knowing what it wants to be.

The lead single off this record, “Bloom Baby Bloom” (which we've had in heavy rotation here at Studio One since May) is mandatory 2025 listening. The song is not your average single either. The vocals from lead singer Ellie Rowsell go from primal screams to beautiful melodic fragility all in the span of three minutes, driven by an urgent, almost possessed piano riff. It's a unique song that cuts straight to core. It hooks you immediately, and is a fantastic start to the album.

If “Bloom Baby Bloom” is the band at its most creative and wild, tracks like “Just Two Girls” and “Leaning Against the Wall” show the depth of the band's skill. Both tracks are more subdued and channel a level of ‘70s pop rock that works well in the context of the album. The production from Greg Kurstin on these tracks is through the roof too. He found a way to push Rowsell's vocals, which are larger than life and cut through the audio noise, and the instrumentation is polished beyond any of the previous Wolf Alice records.

When I listened, I felt echoes of Fleetwood Mac in this album. The juxtaposition of male/female vocals and the mystical vibe of tracks like “White Horses” and “Passenger Seat” reminded me of some that band's biggest hits.

Speaking of “White Horses,” that track is another clear standout. It's a combination of Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac and The Cranberries, all with a modern spin. It flows on a powerful beat and jangly acoustic guitar that builds to be one of the best rockers on the album. Rowsell shares the vocal duty on this song with drummer Joel Amey, who has a pretty good voice on his own and becomes a surprise standout on this track.

“Bread Butter Tea Sugar” is another eclectic offering, with whispers of early Elton John or Big Star — all under the looking glass of Wolf Alice’s musical eye. The guitar jams on this one and the band finds a solid groove to ride out the track. It's yet another standout on what's truly a standout album, and is sure to be a crowd pleaser when it's played live.

Rowsell is an impressive talent throughout the album. Her vocals are powerful, beautiful, unique and elevate Wolf Alice to new heights with this album. Listen to “Midnight Song” for an example of all the above and a clear showing of Rowsell’s abilities and the bands musical diversity.

By the end of the record it's apparent that The Clearing is Wolf Alice firing on all cylinders, and is well worth the listen. If you’re a fan of ‘70s pop rock, mystical vibes, powerful vocals and not afraid of the occasional guitar solo or sensual lyric, give this one a spin. You might just find your favorite new band.