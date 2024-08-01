Harris and Trump release first campaign ads following Biden's withdrawal

Less than two weeks after President Joe Biden announced the end of his re-election campaign bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, the race to define Harris has begun in earnest. On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political analysts Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Kelly Winfrey of Iowa State University. The two comment on Iowa’s new abortion law that took effect this week, and how it will shape legislative and Congressional campaigns. We also listen to new television ads released by the Harris and Trump campaigns.

Then, Donald Trump calls on Christians to use their votes, saying his administration will "have it fixed so good," that they won't ever have to vote again. Later in the hour, Trump's running mate Ohio Sen. JD Vance faces scrutiny from the press, and gains social media attention over a three-year-old comment regarding "childless cat ladies."

Guests:

