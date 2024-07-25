© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Another unprecedented week in politics

Published July 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

In the campaign for president, Democrats have a new name at the top of the ticket.

On this politics day edition of River to River, Grant Gerlock hosts for Ben Kieffer. Gerlock is joined by political scientists Karen Kedrowski of Iowa State University and Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa. In another week of political uncertainty, President Biden drops out of the 2024 race and Vice President Kamala Harris has taken control of the Democratic presidential campaign. How does the transition from Biden to Harris change the race for the White House? Also, Harris focuses on vetting a Vice President.

Later in the hour, they discuss the lasting impressions from Donald Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and — following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump — the head of the Secret Service is stepping down. Also, on Monday, a state law that bans abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy will go into effect.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, director, Carrie Chapman Catt Center, Iowa State University
  • Donna Hoffman, professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
Tags
River to River Joe BidenKamala HarrisDonald TrumpAbortionIowa
