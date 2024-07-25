Another unprecedented week in politics

On this politics day edition of River to River, Grant Gerlock hosts for Ben Kieffer. Gerlock is joined by political scientists Karen Kedrowski of Iowa State University and Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa. In another week of political uncertainty, President Biden drops out of the 2024 race and Vice President Kamala Harris has taken control of the Democratic presidential campaign. How does the transition from Biden to Harris change the race for the White House? Also, Harris focuses on vetting a Vice President.

Later in the hour, they discuss the lasting impressions from Donald Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and — following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump — the head of the Secret Service is stepping down. Also, on Monday, a state law that bans abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy will go into effect.

Guests:

