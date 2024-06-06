© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa's primary election yields "quiet turnout"

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published June 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Eight percent of registered voters in Iowa participated in the June 4 primary election.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, political experts Sara Mitchell and Dave Peterson comment on the results of Iowa's primary election.

Then, analysis of President Biden's signing of an executive order this week that temporarily blocks migrants who illegally cross the border from seeking asylum once border crossings hit a certain threshold.

Guests:

  • Sara Mitchell, professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
  • Dave Peterson, Lucken Professor of Political Science, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Iowa PoliticsCOVID-19Joe BidenDonald Trump2024 Election
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content