Iowa's primary election yields "quiet turnout"
Eight percent of registered voters in Iowa participated in the June 4 primary election.
On this Politics Day edition of River to River, political experts Sara Mitchell and Dave Peterson comment on the results of Iowa's primary election.
Then, analysis of President Biden's signing of an executive order this week that temporarily blocks migrants who illegally cross the border from seeking asylum once border crossings hit a certain threshold.
Guests:
- Sara Mitchell, professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
- Dave Peterson, Lucken Professor of Political Science, Iowa State University