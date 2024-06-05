© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
The best diet for a good night's rest

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published June 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
What you eat could be the difference between tossing and turning or golden slumbers

On this episode of River to River, experts discuss the connection between nutrition and sleep.

Erica Jansen is an assistant professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. She joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss the foods that could lead to a better night's rest. Later in the hour, Dr. M. Eric Dyken, a professor of neurology at Carver College of Medicine, joins the program to talk all things sleep and to answer your questions.

Guests:

  • Erica Jansen, assistant professor of nutritional sciences, University of Michigan School of Public Health
  • Dr. M. Eric Dyken, professor of neurology, Carver College of Medicine
Tags
River to River NeurosciencedietUniversity of Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Madeleine Willis
