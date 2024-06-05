The best diet for a good night's rest

On this episode of River to River, experts discuss the connection between nutrition and sleep.

Erica Jansen is an assistant professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. She joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss the foods that could lead to a better night's rest. Later in the hour, Dr. M. Eric Dyken, a professor of neurology at Carver College of Medicine, joins the program to talk all things sleep and to answer your questions.

Guests:

