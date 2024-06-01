Iowa reaction to Donald Trump's conviction

On this episode of River to River, Iowa officials respond to Donald Trump's conviction on 34 counts in his New York trial. Stephen Gruber-Miller, Statehouse Reporter for The Des Moines Register, breaks down their reactions.

Then IPR health reporter Natalie Krebs shares her recent reporting onIVF patients and their concerns across the Midwest.

Jared Strong, senior reporter at Iowa Capital Dispatch, explains why counties in Iowa are challenging state officials to place restrictions on carbon dioxide pipelines for public safety.

Lee Rood, the reader's watchdog columnist at The Des Moines Register, brings to light five accounts of alleged abuse of students at Cono Catholic School.

2024 has been a record-breaking tornado season in Iowa. Bill Gallus, meteorology professor at Iowa State University, talks about the aftermath of the tornado that passed through Greenfield.

IPR's Studio One host Tony Denher offers some new tunes to groove listeners into the weekend.

Guests:

