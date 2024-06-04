© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

State and congressional races to watch in Iowa's primary election

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published June 4, 2024
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to IPR health reporter Natalie Krebs about Attorney General Brenna Bird's announcementthat her office will resume reimbursing emergency contraception under the state's sexual abuse examination payment program, and other developments following the conclusion of a 16-month audit of the office's victims services.

Then, IPR reporters Grant Gerlock, Zachary Oren Smith, and Sheila Brummer join the program to preview Iowa's congressional candidates running in contested party nomination races in Tuesday's primary election. Erin Murphy of The Gazette also gives an overview of the state's legislative races.

Also in this episode, Ben explores a new study by University of Iowa researchers investigating how pre-teenage children navigate a virtual pedestrian crosswalk while interacting with self-driving vehicles.

Guests:

  • Natalie Krebs, health reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Grant Gerlock, assistant news director, Iowa Public Radio
  • Sheila Brummer, Western Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Zachary Oren Smith, Eastern Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau Chief, The Gazette
  • Jodie Plumert, professor and Russell B. Day and Florence D. Day Chair of Psychological and Brain Sciences, University of Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Madeleine Willis
