State and congressional races to watch in Iowa's primary election
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to IPR health reporter Natalie Krebs about Attorney General Brenna Bird's announcementthat her office will resume reimbursing emergency contraception under the state's sexual abuse examination payment program, and other developments following the conclusion of a 16-month audit of the office's victims services.
Then, IPR reporters Grant Gerlock, Zachary Oren Smith, and Sheila Brummer join the program to preview Iowa's congressional candidates running in contested party nomination races in Tuesday's primary election. Erin Murphy of The Gazette also gives an overview of the state's legislative races.
Also in this episode, Ben explores a new study by University of Iowa researchers investigating how pre-teenage children navigate a virtual pedestrian crosswalk while interacting with self-driving vehicles.
Guests:
- Natalie Krebs, health reporter, Iowa Public Radio
- Grant Gerlock, assistant news director, Iowa Public Radio
- Sheila Brummer, Western Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
- Zachary Oren Smith, Eastern Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
- Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau Chief, The Gazette
- Jodie Plumert, professor and Russell B. Day and Florence D. Day Chair of Psychological and Brain Sciences, University of Iowa