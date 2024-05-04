The aftermath of the tornado that devastated Minden and killed one person

This Newsbuzz edition of River to River takes a closer look at the storm system that included at least 20 tornadoes that touched down across the state.

Host Ben Kieffer gets a first-hand account from lifelong Minden resident Todd Lehan, then IPR's Sheila Brummer talks about how the greater Minden community has responded to the storm's devastation.

Meteorology professor and storm chaser Bill Gallus shares his experiences from last weekend's weather and the contributing factors that made these tornadoes particularly devastating.

Later in the episode, IPR's Katarina Sostaric shares Gov. Kim Reynolds' commentthis week on protests happening at college campuses across the country, and a measure signed into law that speeds up income tax cuts beginning in 2025.

Then, Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice Board Chair Vanessa Marcano-Kelly comments on the state's new immigration enforcement law. Protests against the law were held across the state this week, and it's now under threat of a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Studio One Host Tony Dehner then grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

