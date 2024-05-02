House Democrats vow to back Republican speaker amid possible ousting attempt
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green announced she would call for a vote to oust Speaker Mike Johnson as Republican interparty rifts continue, but House Democrats said they would block the vote.
On this Politics Day episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political analysts Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa.
They discuss the escalating protests breaking out on college campuses across the U.S., another possible attempt to oust a U.S. House speaker and the latest from former President Donald Trump's fraud trial.
Guests:
- Sara Mitchell, professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
- Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa