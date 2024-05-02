© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

House Democrats vow to back Republican speaker amid possible ousting attempt

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published May 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green announced she would call for a vote to oust Speaker Mike Johnson as Republican interparty rifts continue, but House Democrats said they would block the vote.

On this Politics Day episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political analysts Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa.

They discuss the escalating protests breaking out on college campuses across the U.S., another possible attempt to oust a U.S. House speaker and the latest from former President Donald Trump's fraud trial.

Guests:

  • Sara Mitchell, professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
