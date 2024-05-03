Protests of then and now

David Grant was a familiar figure on the University of Iowa's campus in the late '60s and early '70s — often seen dressed as the Grim Reaper and on occasion burning baby dolls as he protested the Vietnam War. More than 50 years later, the unrest on campuses in response to the conflict in Gaza is being compared to the Vietnam War years.

On this River to River, Grant joins host Ben Kieffer to reflect on his time protesting as a University of Iowa student. Then, presidential historian Tim Walch brings listeners through a history of political movements in the U.S., putting protests of today in historical context.

Guests:

