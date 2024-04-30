Advocacy continues after hands-free driving fails again at the Iowa Statehouse

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks about what impacts a hands-free driving law would have in Iowa. First, Kieffer speaks with Peter and Jo Ann Bengtson, parents whose daughter was struck and killed by a motorist while riding her bike near Charles City in August 2020.

Then, Iowa Bicycle Coalition Executive Director Luke Hoffman and Sgt. Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Patrol join the conversation about Iowa's current restrictions on cell phone use while driving and why they advocate for a hands-free law.

Later in the episode, we look back upon the first anniversary of the Sudan civil war with Ayman Sharif, a Sudanese American and Coralville resident.

Guests:

