River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A potential TikTok ban, unrest at college campuses and more from Pints & Politics

By Ben Kieffer,
Erin JordanDanielle GehrKate Perez
Published April 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
pints and politics river to river

Over a beer at Big Grove in Cedar Rapids, Iowa commentators discuss the latest headlines, including a recently passed foreign aid package and an Iowa law allowing teachers and school staff to carry guns in school.

On this Pints & Politics edition of River to River, IPR's Ben Kieffer and investigative reporter Erin Jordan of The Gazette ask Gazette reporters and columnists and two special guests about the latest news including this week's passage of a package that will send foreign aid to Taiwan, Israel and Ukraine.

The panelists also discuss the latest from the recently concluded Iowa Legislative session and the Pro-Palestine protests on university campuses across the country and the pushback from their administrations. This event was recorded at Big Grove Brewery in Cedar Rapids on April 25.

Guests:

  • Todd Dorman, opinion editor and columnist, The Gazette
  • Althea Cole, content editor and columnist, The Gazette
  • Tom Barton, deputy Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette
  • Adam Sullivan, former staff columnist, The Gazette
  • Liam Halawith, politics editor, The Daily Iowan
River to River PoliticsIowa Politics2024 Legislative Session
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Erin Jordan
See stories by Erin Jordan
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Kate Perez
See stories by Kate Perez
