A potential TikTok ban, unrest at college campuses and more from Pints & Politics
Over a beer at Big Grove in Cedar Rapids, Iowa commentators discuss the latest headlines, including a recently passed foreign aid package and an Iowa law allowing teachers and school staff to carry guns in school.
On this Pints & Politics edition of River to River, IPR's Ben Kieffer and investigative reporter Erin Jordan of The Gazette ask Gazette reporters and columnists and two special guests about the latest news including this week's passage of a package that will send foreign aid to Taiwan, Israel and Ukraine.
The panelists also discuss the latest from the recently concluded Iowa Legislative session and the Pro-Palestine protests on university campuses across the country and the pushback from their administrations. This event was recorded at Big Grove Brewery in Cedar Rapids on April 25.
Guests:
- Todd Dorman, opinion editor and columnist, The Gazette
- Althea Cole, content editor and columnist, The Gazette
- Tom Barton, deputy Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette
- Adam Sullivan, former staff columnist, The Gazette
- Liam Halawith, politics editor, The Daily Iowan