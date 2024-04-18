The start of Donald Trump's first trial
Former President Donald Trump's criminal trial has begun in Manhattan, with jurors currently being selected to serve for the duration of the hush money trial. On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with political scientists Donna Hoffman and Jonathan Hassid.
They discuss the trial, President Joe Biden's campaign efforts in Pennsylvania and recent impeachment articles delivered against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas.
Guests:
- Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
- Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University