© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The start of Donald Trump's first trial

By Danielle Gehr,
Ben KiefferKate Perez
Published April 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Political scholars analyze the latest headlines, including the start of the fraud trial against Donald Trump, President Biden campaigning in Pennsylvania and the impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas.

Former President Donald Trump's criminal trial has begun in Manhattan, with jurors currently being selected to serve for the duration of the hush money trial. On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with political scientists Donna Hoffman and Jonathan Hassid.

They discuss the trial, President Joe Biden's campaign efforts in Pennsylvania and recent impeachment articles delivered against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Politics DayDonald TrumpCriminal Justice
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Kate Perez
See stories by Kate Perez
Related Content