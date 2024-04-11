Understanding the latest abortion news on the state and federal levels

Iowa rules for 6-week abortion ban has cleared a legislative hurdle. Enforcement of the ban will depend on the state Supreme Court's decision later this year. This development comes shortly after former president Donald Trump released a video Monday announcing that abortion laws should be determined at the state level. River to River host Ben Kieffer and political scientists Sara Mitchell and Chris Larimer dissect this news, as well as the Arizona Supreme Court ruling to uphold an 1864 law that bans nearly all abortions.

They also discuss the latest on federal charges against former president Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the 2020 election, dwindling support for U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, President Joe Biden's stance on student debt relief, and the Estonian defense minister's plea to Gov. Kim Reynolds for continued U.S. support for Ukraine.

