The 15th anniversary of marriage equality in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Katherine PerkinsKate Perez
Published April 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Fifteen years ago on April 3, Iowa became the third state to establish marriage equality. Now, over a decade later, LGBTQ issues are still hotly debated.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer discusses the 15th anniversary of marriage equality in Iowa, and how the the Varnum v. Brien case is still impacting the state today. Political scientists Jim McCormick of Iowa State University and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College also join the conversation.

They then discuss Gov. Kim Reynolds' signing of a Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the impact of abortion rulings in Florida on the general election, President Biden's conversation with the Chinese president, outrage after the killing of aid workers in Gaza and a plan for more U.S. aid for Ukraine.

Guests:

  • Jim McCormick, emeritus professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
Kate Perez
