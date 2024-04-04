On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer discusses the 15th anniversary of marriage equality in Iowa, and how the the Varnum v. Brien case is still impacting the state today. Political scientists Jim McCormick of Iowa State University and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College also join the conversation.

They then discuss Gov. Kim Reynolds' signing of a Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the impact of abortion rulings in Florida on the general election, President Biden's conversation with the Chinese president, outrage after the killing of aid workers in Gaza and a plan for more U.S. aid for Ukraine.

Guests:

