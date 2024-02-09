© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Author details Harold Hughes' role in the 'Long Sixties' and Vietnam War

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrSamantha McIntosh
Published February 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A man of working class origins who overcame severe alcoholism to become the governor of Iowa and a U.S. Senator — on this episode of River to River, the life of Harold Hughes.

Author Jerry Harrington discusses his new book, Thunder from the Prairie: The Life of Harold E. Hughes. During this episode, Ben Kieffer and Harrington discuss Hughes' achievements as governor, such as the creation of Iowa's community college system, and his opposition to the Vietnam War during the late 1960s through the 1970s as senator.

His achievements included the spearheading of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, which has led the effort to reframe alcohol use disorder as a medical, rather than moral issue. After choosing not to run for reelection in 1975, Hughes devoted himself to religious work and advocating for services for chemically dependent people.

Guests:

  • Jerry Harrington, author
Tags
River to River Vietnam WarU.S. SenateBooks & ReadingIowaHistory
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
