Author details Harold Hughes' role in the 'Long Sixties' and Vietnam War

Author Jerry Harrington discusses his new book, Thunder from the Prairie: The Life of Harold E. Hughes. During this episode, Ben Kieffer and Harrington discuss Hughes' achievements as governor, such as the creation of Iowa's community college system, and his opposition to the Vietnam War during the late 1960s through the 1970s as senator.

His achievements included the spearheading of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, which has led the effort to reframe alcohol use disorder as a medical, rather than moral issue. After choosing not to run for reelection in 1975, Hughes devoted himself to religious work and advocating for services for chemically dependent people.

