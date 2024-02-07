What safety measures should be considered in the wake of the Perry shooting?

Guthrie County Sheriff's Deputy Blake Michelsen conducts active shooter training for school teachers and staff, and was among the law enforcement that responded to the Perry shooting in neighboring Dallas County. River to River host Ben Kieffer talks to Michelsen about that event, and how to respond to an active shooter.

Then Kieffer talks with Woodbine Superintendent Justin Wagner. The southwest Iowa school district has been proactive in improving safety and students' mental wellbeing, including a safety audit by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and partnering with ZeroEyes, an AI-based gun detection platform.

We also look at the factors that influence school shooters, and how to address a potential mass shooter with psychologist Peter Langman. He's published three books about school shooters and has consulted with the FBI and the Secret Service.

