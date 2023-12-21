Trump removed from Colorado's primary ballot
Rachel Caufield and Sara Mitchell join host Ben Kieffer on this Politics Day edition of River to River to discuss what comes after Colorado's case which determined Trump ineligible for the White House under the constitution's insurrection clause.
They also discuss the latest polling on President Joe Biden's response to the Israel-Hamas conflict, Trump's latest campaign rhetoric that has been compared to Adolf Hitler, and how Congress is wrapping up 2023.
Guests:
- Rachel Caufield, professor and co-chair, department of political science, Drake University
- Sara Mitchell, professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa