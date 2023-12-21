© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Trump removed from Colorado's primary ballot

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published December 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Rachel Caufield and Sara Mitchell join host Ben Kieffer on this Politics Day edition of River to River to discuss what comes after Colorado's case which determined Trump ineligible for the White House under the constitution's insurrection clause.

They also discuss the latest polling on President Joe Biden's response to the Israel-Hamas conflict, Trump's latest campaign rhetoric that has been compared to Adolf Hitler, and how Congress is wrapping up 2023.

Guests:

  • Rachel Caufield, professor and co-chair, department of political science, Drake University
  • Sara Mitchell, professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
River to River U.S. Congress2024 Election2024 caucusesPolitics
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
