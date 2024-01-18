© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The Iowa Caucus aftermath

By Ben Kieffer,
Katherine PerkinsMadeleine Willis
Published January 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

It's a Politics Day episode of River to River. Political analysts Wayne Moyer and Rachel Caufield join host Ben Kieffer to discuss the results of the 2024 Iowa Caucuses, where Trump emerged victorious and voter turnout was low.

Later in the hour, they discuss the state of the Iowa Democratic Party, congressional efforts to avoid a government shutdown and foreign policy concerns around the world.

Guests:

  • Wayne Moyer, professor of political science and policy studies, Grinnell College
  • Rachel Caufield, professor and co-chair, department of political science, Drake University
River to River Iowa Politics2024 caucusesDonald TrumpIowa Democratic Party
