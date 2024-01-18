The Iowa Caucus aftermath
It's a Politics Day episode of River to River. Political analysts Wayne Moyer and Rachel Caufield join host Ben Kieffer to discuss the results of the 2024 Iowa Caucuses, where Trump emerged victorious and voter turnout was low.
Later in the hour, they discuss the state of the Iowa Democratic Party, congressional efforts to avoid a government shutdown and foreign policy concerns around the world.
Guests:
- Wayne Moyer, professor of political science and policy studies, Grinnell College
- Rachel Caufield, professor and co-chair, department of political science, Drake University