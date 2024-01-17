Trump dominates Iowa but Haley, DeSantis remain hopeful

Former President Donald Trump easily won the Iowa caucuses, finishing with a 30-point lead ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley close behind. However, Haley and DeSantis seemed far from discouraged as they talked to supporters Monday night.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with IPR reporters Sheila Brummer and Zachary Oren Smith who braved the weather to observe Republican and Democrat precincts Monday night. Then, Kathie Obradovich gives her analysis, including what Gov. Kim Reynolds' political future is after her apparent fallout with Trump and endorsement of DeSantis.

Then, Kieffer is joined by Boston Globe reporter James Pindell who is following the New Hampshire primary and shares what the caucus results mean for that contest.

Guests:

