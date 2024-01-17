© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Broadcast Services Impacted at KSUI 91.7 FM in Eastern Iowa
Trump dominates Iowa but Haley, DeSantis remain hopeful

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrSamantha McIntosh
Published January 17, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Former President Donald Trump easily won the Iowa caucuses, finishing with a 30-point lead ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley close behind. However, Haley and DeSantis seemed far from discouraged as they talked to supporters Monday night.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with IPR reporters Sheila Brummer and Zachary Oren Smith who braved the weather to observe Republican and Democrat precincts Monday night. Then, Kathie Obradovich gives her analysis, including what Gov. Kim Reynolds' political future is after her apparent fallout with Trump and endorsement of DeSantis.

Then, Kieffer is joined by Boston Globe reporter James Pindell who is following the New Hampshire primary and shares what the caucus results mean for that contest.

Guests:

  • Sheila Brummer, western Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Zachary Oren Smith, eastern Iowa Reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Kathie Obradovich, editor, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • James Pindell, political reporter, The Boston Globe
