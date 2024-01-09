Iowa lawmakers return to Capitol amid school safety concerns

On this first day of the legislative session, River to River host Ben Kieffer and IPR State Government reporter Katarina Sostaric talk with the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate about priorities for this session, including income tax cuts, quality of nursing home care, and a review of the state's Area Education Agencies.

The lawmakers also responded to last week's Perry High School shooting that left a sixth-grade student and seven others injured. The 17-year-old assailant died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Guests:

