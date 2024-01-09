© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Broadcast Services Impacted at KSUI 91.7 FM in Eastern Iowa
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa lawmakers return to Capitol amid school safety concerns

By Ben Kieffer,
Katarina SostaricSamantha McIntosh
Published January 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The 2024 Iowa legislative session gaveled in Monday.

On this first day of the legislative session, River to River host Ben Kieffer and IPR State Government reporter Katarina Sostaric talk with the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate about priorities for this session, including income tax cuts, quality of nursing home care, and a review of the state's Area Education Agencies.

The lawmakers also responded to last week's Perry High School shooting that left a sixth-grade student and seven others injured. The 17-year-old assailant died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Guests:

  • Rep. Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford), House Speaker
  • Sen. Jack Whitver (R-Grimes), Senate Majority Leader
  • Rep. Jennifer Konfrst (D-Windsor Heights), House Minority Leader
  • Sen. Pam Jochum (D-Dubuque), Senate Democratic Leader
River to River 2024 Legislative SessionIowa Legislature
